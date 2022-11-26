Comparing Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) & MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dividend and Income Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 20.92% 9.54% 3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dividend and Income Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Dividend and Income Fund.

Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dividend and Income Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.84 $82.36 million $0.73 17.12

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Dividend and Income Fund.

Dividends

Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 175.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dividend and Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations. The fund also invests through closed end funds, open end funds, business development companies, exchange traded funds, and real estate investment trusts. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as yield, financial strength, profitability, growth potential, and risks to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Index. It was formerly known as Chartwell Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Dividend and Income Fund was formed on June 9, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.