Head-To-Head Contrast: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arrow Financial and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.75%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Arrow Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.95 $49.86 million $2.84 12.47 Trustmark $676.13 million 3.31 $147.37 million $2.14 17.16

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 30.65% 13.15% 1.15% Trustmark 19.12% 8.17% 0.76%

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Trustmark on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

