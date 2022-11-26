AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AppLovin and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 3 13 0 2.81 Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $42.47, indicating a potential upside of 202.90%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 178.53%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 1.87 $35.45 million ($0.23) -60.95 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.31 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -16.73

This table compares AppLovin and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -2.82% 5.09% 1.68% Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

