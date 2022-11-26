BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) versus Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Critical Survey

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.84 million N/A N/A Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $140.83 million 12.54 $39.48 million $0.61 27.82

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

BriaCell Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.29%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -67.30% -55.31% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 34.90% 28.53% 24.67%

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to investigate the mechanism of action of novel off-the-shelf personalized therapeutics for cancer. The company is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

