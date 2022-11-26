Financial Comparison: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Portland Estates and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 2 1 2 0 2.00 Saul Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 20.75% 14.67% 2.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.26 $48.39 million $1.65 25.82

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

