The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $11.40

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.10 to $11.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.66.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
