The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $11.40

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.10 to $11.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

