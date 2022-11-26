Citigroup Boosts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $11.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

