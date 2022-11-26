BTIG Research Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of S stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.