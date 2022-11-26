Citigroup Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $90.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 226,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.