Morgan Stanley Trims Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price to $11.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPI opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $727.52 million, a PE ratio of 166.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

