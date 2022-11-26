Morgan Stanley Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $30.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

