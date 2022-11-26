Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keppel REIT from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KREVF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Keppel REIT has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

