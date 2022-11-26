Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.19.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,005,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

