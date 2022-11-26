Citigroup Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $23.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.