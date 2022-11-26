Reviewing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.90 $76.03 billion $5.04 19.35 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

1.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alphabet and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $133.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.39%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Alphabet beats Locafy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

