Critical Review: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyren and Taoping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $31.19 million 0.23 -$23.04 million ($5.34) -0.17 Taoping $24.85 million 0.41 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taoping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyren.

21.5% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -123.96% -206.16% -48.72% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyren and Taoping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Taoping beats Cyren on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. The company also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, it offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and cryptocurrency mining and blockchain related services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

