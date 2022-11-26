Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) vs. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Financial Review

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.7% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A -83.13% -1.25% Taylor Devices 9.37% 7.16% 6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Taylor Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Taylor Devices $30.87 million 1.53 $2.24 million $0.88 15.34

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Nauticus Robotics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

