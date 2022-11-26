Reviewing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bumble alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 3.73 $317.78 million $0.16 137.82 Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 2.29% 0.67% 0.44% Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bumble and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Grindr.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Grindr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.