Analyzing Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) & China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial 10.06% 9.50% 0.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Life Insurance and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13

Brighthouse Financial has a consensus price target of $55.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $7.14 billion 0.54 -$108.00 million $11.43 4.84

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats China Life Insurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.