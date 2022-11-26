Morgan Stanley Raises Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target to €63.60

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amundi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Price Performance

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Amundi has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $90.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.