Royal Bank of Canada Trims Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price to GBX 610

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 610 ($7.21) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($8.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.68) to GBX 550 ($6.50) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($4.94) to GBX 441 ($5.21) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $589.14.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.