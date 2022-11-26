Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,400 ($40.20) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,870 ($45.76) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of CRWKF stock opened at 36.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 36.40. Cranswick has a twelve month low of 36.40 and a twelve month high of 36.40.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.