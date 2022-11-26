Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $48.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.