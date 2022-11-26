Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins cut Summit Industrial Income REIT to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.