UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $587.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $537.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $438.21 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.19 and a 200-day moving average of $515.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.