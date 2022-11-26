The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

