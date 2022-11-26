Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JHG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

