Credit Suisse Group Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $3.30

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.30 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

