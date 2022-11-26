Credit Suisse Group Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $3.30

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.30 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Community Health Systems Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
