The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $741.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $741.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $703.92.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $737.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $934.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.14.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,803,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.