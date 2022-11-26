Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $272.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.08. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.