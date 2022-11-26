The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $31.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 220,505 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

