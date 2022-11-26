flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) PT Raised to €10.10 at Morgan Stanley

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.10 ($10.31) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNNTF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $24.24.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.