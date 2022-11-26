MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.89.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of MGNX opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.67.
Insider Activity at MacroGenics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.