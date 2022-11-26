MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,838,579.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,838,579.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 968,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.