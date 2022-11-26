StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.
Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
