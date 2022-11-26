Head to Head Contrast: Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Senseonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $9.89 million 0.42 -$3.28 million ($0.87) -1.23 Senseonics $13.68 million 40.55 -$302.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Schmitt Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senseonics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schmitt Industries and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -28.77% -322.21% -41.47% Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93%

Summary

Senseonics beats Schmitt Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schmitt Industries

(Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection. It also offers AR2700 high speed long range sensor for application in bridge crane monitoring, trolley positioning, and altitude measurements; 8-inch touch panel display, a full suite of connection ports; and satellite focused remote tank monitoring products under the Xact brand that measure the fill levels of tanks holding propane, diesel, and other tank-based liquids, as well as related monitoring services, including transmission of fill data from the tanks via satellite to a secure website for display. The Ice Cream segment manufactures, wholesales, and retails ice creams, ice cream cakes, and related products, as well as sells through its website; and serves ice cream at catering events and holds various community-building events comprising ice cream classes, and live comedy and music performances through Ample Hills Creamery brand. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Senseonics

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.