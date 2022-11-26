Head to Head Review: Virgin Orbit (VORB) versus Its Rivals

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.34 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.91

Analyst Ratings

Virgin Orbit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Orbit and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 492 570 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 357.08%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Summary

Virgin Orbit rivals beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

