Contrasting 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Leslie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33 Leslie’s 0 5 5 0 2.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Leslie’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.21 billion 0.24 $29.61 million $0.12 69.00 Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.08 $126.63 million $0.78 19.55

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Leslie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leslie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. Leslie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0.41% 2.39% 1.07% Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80%

Summary

Leslie’s beats 1-800-FLOWERS.COM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, Vital Choice, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

