JMP Securities Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $132.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

