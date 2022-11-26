Credit Suisse Group Trims CRH (NYSE:CRH) Target Price to €48.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

CRH Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.