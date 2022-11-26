Barclays Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $70.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Arvinas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

