Citigroup Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $63.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.44.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after acquiring an additional 747,413 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

