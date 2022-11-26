Barclays Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.31.

AEO stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,703,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

