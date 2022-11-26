Citigroup Cuts Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $37.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 114.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 60.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

