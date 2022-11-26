Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) versus Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Financial Contrast

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Samsung Electronics and Viomi Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viomi Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Viomi Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,087.50%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Viomi Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93 Viomi Technology $832.29 million 0.07 $13.90 million ($0.30) -2.67

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A Viomi Technology -3.85% -6.98% -3.63%

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Viomi Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as blenders, portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and Suning, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

