Bank of America Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UGI by 140.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

