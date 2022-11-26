Piper Sandler Cuts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $7.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
TEVA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.