Piper Sandler Cuts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $7.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

