Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $113.01.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

