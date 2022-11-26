Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Critical Survey

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 11.58 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $102.60 million 9.46 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -5.88

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

