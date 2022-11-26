Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Head to Head Survey

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $755.07 million 5.22 $278.59 million $2.07 12.58 Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 7.33 -$5.91 million $1.80 4.56

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

95.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 40.90% 6.71% 4.20% Apartment Investment and Management 141.16% -3.19% -0.92%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

