Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 243.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 243.60 ($2.88).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.66) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 1.6 %

LMP opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 234.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean acquired 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($150,762.68). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.